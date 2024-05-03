

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interface Inc. (TILE):



Earnings: $14.179 million in Q1 vs. -$0.714 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $289.743 million in Q1 vs. $295.792 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken