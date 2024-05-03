1Spatial's FY24 results reflected robust momentum for the enterprise business and continued improvement in the revenue mix, with investment in growth suppressing margin and cash generation. This investment phase will continue in FY25 to lay the foundation for transformational growth from 1Streetworks and in the US in the coming years. Our scenario analysis indicates the upside from successful execution is significant, with further wins for 1Streetworks and in the US being the key catalysts for more rapid, operationally geared growth to be priced in.

