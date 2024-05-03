

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Looking ahead, Interface, Inc. (TILE) expects its second-quarter sales above estimates, and also revised up annual sales guidance, higher than the Street view.



For the quarter, the company sees sales of $335 million- $345 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $330.61 million.



Annual sales are now projected to be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion against the earlier guidance of $1.26 billion and $1.28 billion. Analysts on average estimate revenue $1.27 billion, for the year.



Q1 Results:



Below are the earnings highlights for Interface.



Earnings: $14.179 million in Q1 vs. -$0.714 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $289.743 million in Q1 vs. $295.792 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken