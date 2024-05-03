

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) Friday reported a profit of $59 million or $0.34 per share for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $117 million or $0.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower expenses.



Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.734 billion from $3.752 billion in the previous year.



On average 8 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



