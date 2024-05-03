

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased to the lowest level in more than fifteen years in March after rising slightly in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The jobless rate dropped to 7.2 percent in March from 7.4 percent in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 7.5 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.9 percent.



Further, the latest jobless rate was the lowest since January 2009, when it was also the same 7.2 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 62.1 percent in March from 61.9 percent in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate dropped to 20.1 percent in March from 22.4 percent a month ago, data showed.



