

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $5.43 billion, or $22.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.9% to $4.25 billion from $7.31 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $502 Mln. vs. $5.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $22.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.25 Bln vs. $7.31 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken