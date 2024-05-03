Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Change in Lassila & Tikanoja's leadership team: CFO Valtteri Palin to leave the company

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exhange Release

3.5.2024 1.00 pm

Change in Lassila & Tikanoja's leadership team: CFO Valtteri Palin to leave the company

Lassila & Tikanoja plc's CFO Valtteri Palin has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of L&T and he will leave the company on 3 May 2024.

"During Valtteri's tenure the ways of working in the finance department have been renewed and modernised. I would like to thank Valtteri for his contribution and I wish him success in his future endeavors." says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO.

CEO Eero Hautaniemi will act as interim CFO until Palin's successor has been appointed.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en