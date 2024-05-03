Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898607 | ISIN: FI0009010854 | Ticker-Symbol: LT5
Frankfurt
03.05.24
09:09 Uhr
8,580 Euro
-0,090
-1,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5908,74015:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2024 | 12:06
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Change in Lassila & Tikanoja's leadership team: CFO Valtteri Palin to leave the company

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock Exhange Release
3.5.2024 1.00 pm

Change in Lassila & Tikanoja's leadership team: CFO Valtteri Palin to leave the company

Lassila & Tikanoja plc's CFO Valtteri Palin has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of L&T and he will leave the company on 3 May 2024.

"During Valtteri's tenure the ways of working in the finance department have been renewed and modernised. I would like to thank Valtteri for his contribution and I wish him success in his future endeavors." says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO.

CEO Eero Hautaniemi will act as interim CFO until Palin's successor has been appointed.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.