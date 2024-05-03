

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey says it is suspending trade with Israel citing the offensive in Gaza, and the 'worsening humanitarian tragedy' in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.



The Turkish trade ministry said , 'Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products.'.



'Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.'



Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of acting like a 'dictator'.



The row will probably deepen tensions



Relations between Israel and Turkey, which was worth about $7 billion in 2023, have deteriorated since the start of the crisis in Gaza.



