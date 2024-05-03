

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hahn Air has agreed to pay $26.8 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly failing to remit to the United States certain travel fees that the commercial airline company collected from passengers flying into or within the United States.



Hahn Air USA Inc is the Minneapolis-based subsidiary of Hahn Air Lines GmbH, a commercial travel company based in Germany.



Pursuant to its business model, Hahn Air Lines GmbH collects certain mandatory travel fees, including certain passenger fees that are owed to the United States.



The settlement resolves allegations that from 2012 to 2018, Hahn Air avoided paying to the United States certain travel fees that it had collected from passengers.



'Companies cannot pocket, for their own benefit, government taxes and fees that they collect from their customers,' said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. 'This settlement shows that companies that intentionally do so will face stiff penalties.'



