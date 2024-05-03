

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the third consecutive year, the percentage of Americans citing inflation or the high cost of living as the most important financial problem facing their family has reached a new high.



From 32 percent naming the issue as the most troubling in 2022, it went up to 35 percent in 2023 and 41 percent this year, according to Gallup's annual Economy and Personal Finance poll. Before 2022, the highest percentage mentioning inflation was 18 percent in 2008. Inflation has been named by less than 10 percent in most other readings since Gallup asked this question to respondents first in 2005.



The cost of owning or renting a home ranks second this year at 14 percent, says the survey, conducted during April 1-22.



Other significant problems Americans identify include having too much debt (8 percent), healthcare costs (7 percent), lack of money or low wages (7 percent), and energy costs or gas prices (6 percent).



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken