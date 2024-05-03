

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is working towards fixing an issue on iPhone, which has caused alarms to play too quietly or not play at all.



The tech giant officially stated that it is 'aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms to not play the expected sound,' and 'is working on a fix.'



The issue was initially raised by some people on NBC's Today Show and was later carried forward by several TikTokers, who shared about the alarm problem on the platform.



One TikTok user wrote, 'This has probably been the third or fourth day in a row that my alarm clock has not gone off.'



Another one complained, 'I've noticed for the past week or so my alarm just wasn't waking me up.'



A TikToker even shared a video claiming that Apple's 'attention aware' feature might have caused the alarm to go off at the lowest volume. The user further added, 'Apple are you trying to get people fired?'



The smartphone maker's attention aware feature could lower the alarm sound automatically if users are looking at their device, even during their sleep.



However, Apple didn't reveal the exact reason behind the issue.



