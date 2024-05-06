

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.45 percent on quarter and 5.04 percent on year.



China will see April results for the services PMI from Caixin; in March, the index score was 52.7.



Hong Kong will see April results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in March, the index score was 50.9.



Finally, the markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for Children's Day, while Thailand is off for Coronation Day.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken