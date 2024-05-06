

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Sales, LLC, affiliated to food processing major Hormel Foods Corp., is recalling a limited number of two Planters nut products citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts 4 Oz. with UPC 2900002097 and Best if Used By Date of 04 11 25; as well as Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts 8.75 Oz with UPC 2900001621 and Best if Used By Date of 05APR26.



The impacted products were produced at one of Hormel Foods' facilities in April, and the recall only impacts two retailers in five states. The products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, there have been no reports of illness related to the recall to date.



Affected consumers are asked to discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.



In similar recalls, Auburn, Washington-based Jen's Breakfast Burritos, LLC in mid-March called back around 144 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE breakfast burrito products for Listeria monocytogenes concern.



Earlier, in February, Hormel Foods had recalled 945 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE spiced deli ham products citing misbranding and undeclared milk, a known allergen.



