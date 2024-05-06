

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results, investor sentiment and producer prices from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the services PMI to fall slightly to 56.0 in April from 56.1 in March.



At 3.45 am ET, composite PMI survey data is due from Italy. The index is expected to rise slightly to 54.7 in April from 54.6 in the previous month.



At 3.50 am ET, France's final composite PMI data is due. The final composite reading is seen at 49.9 in April, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 3.55 am ET, final composite PMI survey data is due from Germany. The index is expected to match the flash reading of 50.5 in April.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey results are due. The final reading is seen at 51.4 in April, up from 50.3 in March.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to improve to -4.8 in May from -5.9 in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone producer price data is due. Producer prices are expected to fall 0.7 percent on month in March, following a 1.0 percent drop in February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken