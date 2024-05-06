AS Infortar: Aktsiaselts Infortar interim report for Q1 2024

Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 6 May 2024.Please join the webinar via the following links:



at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Infortar's results for the first quarter of 2024 are remarkable, showing significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased to 373 million euros and profit amounted to 62 million.

The chairman of the board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt comments:

"Infortar succeeded in increasing its sales volumes and continues its expansion into new markets and sectors amidst stabilized energy prices. Today, more than 80 percent of our revenue is generated from foreign markets. Our investments have proven profitable, and as one of the largest investment companies in the region, we are continually seeking new growth opportunities".

Infortar's subsidiary Eesti Gaas (Elenger in foreign markets), which is the largest privately owned energy company in the region, increased its sales volume by 74 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 6.1 TWh. The company's market share in gas sales in the Finnish-Baltic region increased to 26.4 percent, and Eesti Gaas/Elenger imports about a third of the natural gas consumed in the region.

In addition to energy, maritime transport and real estate, Infortar entered the agriculture sector by signing agreements to acquire a majority stake in one of Estonia's largest dairy farms in Halinga, Pärnumaa.

Tallink reported profitable quarterly results. In real estate segment, the expansion of Tallink's logistics center in Maardu was completed. Both major constructions - the 25,000 sqm RIMI logistics center in Saue and the new bridge in Pärnu - have progressed according to the plan.

Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, Infortar's EBITDA increased by 40 percent, and profit by 32 percent. Infortar's equity reached 853 million euros as of March 31 this year, and its asset volume reached 1.4 billion euros. The company made investments totalling 7 million euros in the first quarter.

Since the end of last year, Infortar's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange. A total of 5,517 retail investors from Estonia and professional investors from Europe participated in the company's initial public offering, with the total volume of subscriptions reaching 41.4 million euros, which was 1.3 times the base offer size. Infortar's stock has been the best performer in the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange's main list in the first quarter of this year, with the company's stock rising by 27 percent.

KEY FIGURES OF FINANCIAL YEAR

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 2023 Revenue (in thousands of EUR) 372 584 347 480 1 084 626 Gross profit (in thousands of EUR) 50 004 65 812 149 473 EBITDA (in thousands of EUR) 74 004 52 560 143 283 EBITDA margin % 19,9% 15,1% 13,2% Net profit (in thousands of EUR) 67 624 49 679 123 628 Total profit (in thousands of EUR) 62 062 46 777 293 830 Earnings per share (EUR)* 2,9 2,2* 13,9* Total equity (in thousands of EUR) 852 690 566 482 820 210 Total liabilities (in thousands of EUR) 375 327 340 568 441 160

* Earnings per share have been calculated for all reported periods based on the following formula: net profit for the reporting year divided by the number of issued shares as of March 31, 2024 (Q1 2024 = (62,062,000 / 1,000) / 21,166,239 = 2.9 euros per share). In 2023 and 2024, share splits and the issuance of new shares occurred. For comparability purposes, the formula uses the currently valid number of shares each time.

Revenue

In the first quarter of the 2024, the consolidated revenue of the group increased by 25.1 million euros to 372.6 million euros (compared to consolidated revenue of 347.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2023). A significant positive impact was achieved by the growth in regional gas sales market share to 26%, which allowed for an increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

EBITDA and segment reporting

The EBITDA of the Energy segment in the first quarter of the 2024 was 73.9 million euros (compared to 50.5 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023). Profitability is not related to the volatility of energy prices but rather to the increase in market share and sales volumes. Infortar subsidiary, AS Eesti Gaas, actively manages price risks by using derivative instruments and regional natural gas storage facilities.

The Shipping segment's EBITDA in the first quarter of the 2024 was 34.5 million euros (compared to 27.1 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023). Infortar consolidates the results of AS Tallink Grupp using the equity method, meaning that results of AS Tallink Grupp are reflected in the segment reporting according to Infortar's ownership percentage in AS Tallink Grupp. In segment reporting, 100% of AS Tallink Grupp results (including 100% EBITDA) are accounted for in accordance with applicable accounting rules.

In the Real Estate segment, the profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of separate real estate companies. The Real Estate EBITDA in the first quarter of the 2024 was 3.8 million euros (compared to 3.7 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year). In the first quarter of 2024, the extension of Tallink's logistics center was completed, adding an addition 3,800 square meters of warehouse space to the real estate portfolio.

Net profit

Consolidated net profit in the first quarter of the 2024 was 62.1 million euros (compared to 46.8 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023).

Financing

Loan and leasing obligations in the first quarter of the 2024 amounted to 375.3 million euros (compared to 340.6 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023). The company's net debt decreased from 354 million euros at the end of 2023 to 196 million euros. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.3.

Consolidated income statement, in thousands of euros

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 2023 Revenue 372 584 347 480 1 084 626 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -322 573 -281 478 -934 811 Write-down of receivables -7 -190 -342 Gross profit 50 004 65 812 149 473 Marketing expenses -415 -346 -1 620 General administrative expenses -7 238 -3 250 -22 085 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property 156 0 -4 074 Unsettled gain/loss on derivative financial instruments 24 659 0 1 969 Other operating revenue 600 527 2 523 Other operating expenses -142 -13 064 -2 558 Operating profit 67 624 49 679 123 628 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 2 000 723 39 639 Financial income and expenses Other financial investments 0 -24 -4 Interest expense -6 745 -3 955 -22 573 Interest income 1 244 645 2 765 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates -2 -129 -173 Gain from discount purchase 4 0 159 158 Total financial income and expenses -5 499 -3 463 139 173 Profit before tax 64 125 46 939 302 440 Corporate income tax -2 063 -162 -8 610 Profit for the financial year 62 062 46 777 293 830 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 62 167 46 982 293 778 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -105 -205 52 Total of other comprehensive income



-58 275 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 235 547 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest 52 Ordinary and diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 14,62 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 14,15

* The revaluation of non-cash derivative instruments in consolidated profits does not affect the profitability or cash-generating ability of AS Eesti Gaas or Infortar's core business activities.

Consolidated statement of financial position, in thousands of euros

ASSETS 31.03.24 31.03.23 31.12.2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 179 528 199 845 87 115 Short term financial investments 1 1 0 Derivative financial assets 3 938 26 922 28 728 Settled derivative receivables 5 050 24 198 5 958 Other prepayments and receivables 121 920 93 549 162 575 Prepayments for taxes 1 067 1 064 925 Trade and other receivables 16 982 3 931 20 185 Prepayments for inventories 3 560 16 370 3 493 Inventories 61 839 38 360 146 884 Total current assets 393 885 404 240 455 863 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investments to associates 348 811 300 711 346 014 Derivative and other financial assets 395 6 508 1 125 Long-term loans and other receivables 7 519 10 037 9 072 Investment property 179 655 163 144 176 024 Property, plant and equipment 443 872 149 928 446 748 Intangible assets 14 525 8 876 14 366 Right-of-use assets 10 797 10 055 11 300 Total non-current assets 1 005 574 649 259 1 004 649 TOTAL ASSETS 1 399 459 1 053 499 1 460 512

CURRENT LIABILITIES 31.03.24 31.03.23 31.12.2023 Loan liabilities 120 733 149 249 184 259 Rental liabilities 1 470 1 452 1 766 Payables to suppliers 50 766 68 813 74 751 Tax obligations 23 050 21 792 32 822 Buyers' advances 2 422 4 666 3 099 Short term derivatives 1 879 2 842 1 463 Settled derivatives 13 557 4 364 10 851 Other current liabilities 4 017 590 3 659 Total current liabilities 217 894 253 768 312 670 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term provisions 11 209 680 8 399 Deferred taxes 33 684 25 051 33 233 Other long-term liabilities 29 990 17 651 30 679 Long-term derviatives 868 0 186 Loan-liabilities 244 334 181 918 246 410 Rental liabilities 8 790 7 949 8 725 Total non-current liabilities 328 875 233 249 327 632 TOTAL LIABILITIES 546 769 487 017 640 302 Equity Share capital 2 117 1 985 2 105 Own shares -95 -95 -95 Share premium 32 484 0 29 344 Other reserves 205 205 205 Option reserve 4 822 2 123 3 864 Risks hedging reserve * -9 662 32 841 24 118 Unrealised currency translation differences 49 3 -39 Employment benefit reserve -44 0 -44 Retained earnings 759 918 481 890 466 140 Net profit of the financial year 62 167 46 982 293 778 Total equity attributable to equity 851 961 565 934 819 376 holders of the Parent 729 548 834 Minority interests 852 690 566 482 820 210 Total equity 1 399 459 1 053 499 1 460 512

* The revaluations of non-monetary derivative instruments in consolidated profits do not affect the profitability or cash flow generation ability of Eesti Gaas or Infortar's main business activities.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT in thousands of EUR Q1 2024 Q1 2023 2023 Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the financial year 62 062 46 777 293 830 Adjustments Depreciation, amortisation 6 536 2 881 15 581 Change in the fair value of the investment property -156 0 4 074 Equity profits/losses -2 000 -723 -39 639 Change in the value of derivatives 25 520 50 544 54 122 Other financial income/expenses -1 161 -621 -161 965 Calculated interest expenses 6 745 3 955 22 573 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -44 -30 -91 Income from grants recognised as revenue -42 -279 784 Corporate income tax expense 2 063 162 8 610 Income tax paid -1 612 -1 -267 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities 44 714 115 296 54 540 Change in inventories 84 979 31 603 -61 914 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities -60 965 -13 988 -406 Total cash flows from operating activities 166 639 235 576 189 832 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of associates -797 -3 927 -10 314 Purchases of subsidiaries 0 -4 -103 414 Given loans 0 0 0 Paybacks from given loans 1 807 5 700 6 652 Interest gain 906 603 2 691 Purchases Investment property -3 474 -2 604 -18 304 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -2 977 -4 635 -18 143 Proceeds from sale of property 66 32 -252 Net cash used in investing activities -4 469 -4 835 -141 084 Rahavood finantseerimistegevusest Changes in overdraft -30 528 -15 929 14 348 Proceeds from borrowings 59 926 900 287 606 Repayments of borrowings -95 001 -71 518 -312 846 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -593 -429 -2 233 Interest paid -6 713 -3 922 -22 224 Dividends paid 0 0 -15 750 Gain from share emission 152 0 29 464 Net cash used in financing activities -69 757 -90 898 -21 635 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 92 413 139 843 27 113

Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,325 people.



Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor