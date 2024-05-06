

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected April U.S. jobs report released on Friday along with separate data showing an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity in April boosted the case for rate cuts by the third quarter.



Closer home, media reports quoted European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane as saying that inflation is returning to the target in a timely manner and hence there is a stronger case for June rate cut.



He is one of the six members of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, along with President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos.



The benchmark DAX was up 49 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,050 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken