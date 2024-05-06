

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $457 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $4.23 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $457 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.23 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



