Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces today that the spring production trials of the Company's new BAM-1 hybrid parental strains have concluded, exceeding all expectations for scale, performance and robustness.

Kraig Labs reports that the spring production trials were an unabashed success. These trials proved that the Company's BAM-1 recombinant spider silk hybrids are ready for rapid production expansion. Simply stated, this has been the most fruitful and successful production cycle in the Company's history.

Renowned sericulture expert and Kraig Labs executive consultant, Dr. Nirmal Kumar, oversaw the production cycle from start to finish, including rearing and selective breeding. Careful and meticulous testing throughout the entire production trial demonstrated that the BAM-1 parental lines were the strongest and most resilient lines Kraig Labs has ever developed.

Observation and screening conducted throughout all phases of production exceeded all expectations for health and vigor within the colony. Not a single instance of disease or infection was detected at any point during the entire cycle. This result surprised local silkworm experts observing the trials. Working with mundane silkworms, they had never experienced an entire production cycle from egg to egg without any disease in a batch of thousands of silkworms.

Under the guidance of Dr. Nirmal Kumar and through a meticulous, statistically-based selective breeding protocol, the parental strains for the BAM-1 hybrid were further optimized during the production cycle. The enhancements to the parental lines from this careful breeding program were designed to deliver larger cocoons with improved reeling characteristics and higher yields.

"I am proud of the work accomplished and very impressed by the performance of the BAM-1 silkworm lines," Dr. Nirmal Kumar, stated. "The luster of the BAM-1 silk is very unique and desirable. When paired with its strength, we have created a silk that can't be matched. The results of these trials exceeded our expectations. We are now on a solid foundation to scale production of the BAM-1 hybrid to metric ton levels."

"The BAM-1 parental lines have proven to be the strongest and most resilient we have ever fielded," said Company founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "This production run greatly exceeded our targets and has prepared us for the next phase of our business plan. With these production trials successfully concluded, we are now aggressively implementing the next phase of our business plan, which will expand our operations and target multiple production locations in multiple countries."

Thompson and Dr. Nirmal Kumar have spent the last two months directly overseeing these trials, selecting facilities for expansion, reviewing operational protocols, and meeting with officials and business leaders regarding the Company's immediate plans. Thompson is now returning to the U.S. to enact the next stages of its spider silk production expansion plan and complete the Company's transition from a technology developer to a large-scale spider silk manufacturer.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

