Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Jesper Blomster appointed as new CFO and member of the management team in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 May 2024 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

Jesper Blomster appointed as new CFO and member of the management team in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

MSc. (econ) Jesper Blomster (37) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the management team in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj as of May 7, 2024. Blomster joins Verkkokauppa.com from Fiskars, where he has worked as SVP Finance and in other finance positions. Before Fiskars, he held various key finance positions, e.g. in Peak Performance, Kemira and Amer Sports. Current CFO Mikko Forsell will not continue working for Verkkokauppa.com.

"I am very happy about the opportunity to start at Verkkokauppa.com. The company has progressed to an interesting stage on its journey, and I look forward to bringing my own know-how and experience to use for developing and growing the company's business," says Jesper Blomster.

"Jesper has extensive experience and a strong record of various finance roles, as well as a versatile understanding of brand products and retail in general. I believe he will be an excellent addition to our team to support Verkkokauppa.com's strategy and profitable growth," says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com. "I would also like to thank Mikko Forsell for his contribution to the company. Mikko has played a key role in the growth and development of Verkkokauppa.com."

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Additional information:

CEO Panu Porkka panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Marja Mäkinen marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com, +358 40 6712 999

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.