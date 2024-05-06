

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of an imminent Israeli military operation in Rafah, IDF urged residents in the eastern part of the Gaza region to evacuate immediately.



Military planes reportedly dropped leaflets containing evacuation orders.



According to the military, it was a 'limited scope operation to temporarily evacuate' people from Rafah's Al-Shawka municipality and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jneina, Tiba Zaraa, and Al-Bayouk.



A statement by the Pentagon says U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to discuss the ongoing hostage negotiations, humanitarian assistance efforts, and Rafah.



Austin 'stressed the need for any potential Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a credible plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid', it added.



Israel closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing to humanitarian trucks after three of its soldiers were killed and three critically injured in rocket attacks claimed by Hamas at the weekend.



Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees warned that an Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and deaths. The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people who have taken refuge in the southern city on the border with Egypt, according to the UN agency.



'UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people', it wrote on X.



