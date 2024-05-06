Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWJ6 | ISIN: US8428731017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.05.24
21:59 Uhr
26,510 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2024 | 13:42
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Appoints Chris Zych As Chief Financial Officer

SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Zych as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Zych joins Southern First with 30 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at United Community Bank for the last decade. Zych is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of financial management and analysis, formulation and execution of corporate and financial strategy, and investor relations management. Zych holds a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University School of Business and a bachelor's degree in finance from Bentley University.

Media contact: Art Seaver, [email protected]

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.