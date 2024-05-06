Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Appoints Chris Zych As Chief Financial Officer

SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Zych as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Zych joins Southern First with 30 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at United Community Bank for the last decade. Zych is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of financial management and analysis, formulation and execution of corporate and financial strategy, and investor relations management. Zych holds a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University School of Business and a bachelor's degree in finance from Bentley University.

Media contact: Art Seaver, [email protected]

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.