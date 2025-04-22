Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
"We are pleased to report our first quarter results, which reflect our continued momentum and a great start to the year. We had exceptional loan and deposit growth and another quarter of solid margin expansion. We are well positioned for any additional Fed moves but are confident in our ability to increase profitability without them. Asset quality, which has always been a strength of our company, remains excellent. Our capital ratios are strong and provide the balance sheet strength and support we need for continued growth and increasing performance. We are prepared for the uncertainty and potential instability in our immediate operating environment and in the broader economy based on recent trade and tariff events," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "We recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of our grand opening, and I am extremely proud of our great team and the company they've built. Our people are highly energized and ready to drive our future success through impacting lives in our markets. Our business opportunities have continued to increase, we have continued to hire experienced and successful bankers to expand our markets, and we remain focused on supporting our communities and enhancing value for our shareholders."
2025 First Quarter Highlights
- Net income of $5.3 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.65, up 109% compared to Q1 2024
- Net interest margin of 2.41%, compared to 2.25% for Q4 2024 and 1.94% for Q1 2024
- Total loans of $3.7 billion, up 6% (annualized) over Q4 2024
- Core deposits of $2.8 billion, up 23% (annualized) over Q4 2024
- Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.26% and past due loans to total loans of 0.27%
- Book value per common share of $41.33 and a Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 7.88%
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,266
5,627
4,382
2,999
2,522
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.37
0.31
Total revenue(1)
26,497
25,237
23,766
23,051
21,309
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.41 %
2.25 %
2.08 %
1.98 %
1.94 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.52 %
0.54 %
0.43 %
0.29 %
0.25 %
Return on average equity(3)
6.38 %
6.80 %
5.40 %
3.81 %
3.22 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
71.08 %
73.48 %
75.90 %
80.87 %
84.94 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.87 %
1.78 %
1.75 %
1.81 %
1.81 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,683,919
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
Total deposits
3,620,886
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
Core deposits(6)
2,820,194
2,661,736
2,705,429
2,788,223
2,807,473
Total assets
4,284,311
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
Book value per common share
41.33
40.47
40.04
39.09
38.65
Loans to deposits
101.74 %
105.70 %
102.86 %
104.70 %
105.29 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.69 %
12.70 %
12.61 %
12.77 %
12.59 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.15 %
11.16 %
10.99 %
10.80 %
10.63 %
Leverage ratio
8.79 %
8.55 %
8.50 %
8.27 %
8.44 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.75 %
10.75 %
10.58 %
10.39 %
10.22 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.88 %
8.08 %
7.82 %
7.76 %
7.68 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.26 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.09 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.24 %
4.25 %
4.35 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)
0.27 %
0.18 %
0.09 %
0.06 %
0.32 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.03 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
378.09 %
366.94 %
346.78 %
357.95 %
1,109.13 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Mar 31 2025 -
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Mar 31 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
% Change
Interest income
Loans
$
47,085
47,163
47,550
46,545
45,605
3.25 %
Investment securities
1,403
1,504
1,412
1,418
1,478
(5.07 %)
Federal funds sold
1,159
2,465
2,209
2,583
1,280
(9.45 %)
Total interest income
49,647
51,132
51,171
50,546
48,363
2.65 %
Interest expense
Deposits
23,569
25,901
27,725
28,216
26,932
(12.49 %)
Borrowings
2,695
2,773
2,855
2,802
2,786
(3.27 %)
Total interest expense
26,264
28,674
30,580
31,018
29,718
(11.62 %)
Net interest income
23,383
22,458
20,591
19,528
18,645
25.41 %
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
750
(200)
-
500
(175)
(528.57 %)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
22,633
22,658
20,591
19,028
18,820
20.26 %
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,424
1,024
1,449
1,923
1,164
22.34 %
Service fees on deposit accounts
539
499
455
423
387
39.28 %
ATM and debit card income
552
607
599
587
544
1.47 %
Income from bank owned life insurance
402
407
401
384
377
6.63 %
Other income
197
242
271
206
192
2.60 %
Total noninterest income
3,114
2,779
3,175
3,523
2,664
16.89 %
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
11,304
10,610
10,789
11,290
10,857
4.12 %
Occupancy
2,548
2,587
2,595
2,552
2,557
(0.35 %)
Outside service and data processing costs
2,037
2,003
1,930
1,962
1,846
10.35 %
Insurance
1,010
1,077
1,025
965
955
5.76 %
Professional fees
509
656
548
582
618
(17.64 %)
Marketing
374
335
319
389
369
1.36 %
Other
1,054
1,276
833
903
898
17.26 %
Total noninterest expenses
18,836
18,544
18,039
18,643
18,100
4.07 %
Income before provision for income taxes
6,911
6,893
5,727
3,908
3,384
104.23 %
Income tax expense
1,645
1,266
1,345
909
862
90.84 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,266
5,627
4,382
2,999
2,522
108.80 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.37
0.31
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.65
0.70
0.54
0.37
0.31
Basic weighted average common shares
8,078
8,023
8,064
8,126
8,110
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,111
8,097
8,089
8,141
8,142
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, a $361 thousand decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $2.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $925 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $4.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by a decrease in interest expense on deposits. In addition, an increase in loan interest income also drove the increase in net interest income from the first quarter of the prior year.
The provision for credit losses was $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a reversal of $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a reversal of $175 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. The provision during the first quarter of 2025 includes a $750 thousand provision for credit losses and no provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $52.2 million increase in our loan portfolio.
Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.4 million in fee revenue for the first quarter of 2025, $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage origination volume increased in the first quarter of 2025, driving the increase in revenue from the prior quarter and prior year.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.8 million, a $292 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $736 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits, offset in part by decreases in professional fees and other noninterest expense. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and other noninterest expenses.
Our effective tax rate was 23.8% for the first quarter of 2025, 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The changes in the effective tax rate are driven by the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our actual tax rate during the quarter compared to what was estimated during the year.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 107,821
$ 1,159
4.36 %
$ 203,065
$ 2,465
4.83 %
$ 89,969
$ 1,280
5.71 %
Investment securities, taxable
143,609
1,361
3.84 %
145,932
1,462
3.99 %
137,271
1,436
4.20 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
7,914
55
2.80 %
7,988
55
2.72 %
8,097
55
2.70 %
Loans(10)
3,673,912
47,085
5.20 %
3,620,765
47,163
5.18 %
3,622,972
45,605
5.05 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,933,256
49,660
5.12 %
3,977,750
51,145
5.12 %
3,858,309
48,376
5.03 %
Noninterest-earning assets
157,053
158,779
159,813
Total assets
$4,090,309
$4,136,529
$4,018,122
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 306,707
597
0.79 %
$ 300,902
693
0.92 %
$ 295,774
660
0.90 %
Savings & money market
1,520,632
12,750
3.40 %
1,492,534
13,525
3.61 %
1,620,521
16,299
4.03 %
Time deposits
930,282
10,222
4.46 %
992,335
11,683
4.68 %
801,734
9,973
4.99 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,757,621
23,569
3.47 %
2,785,771
25,901
3.70 %
2,718,029
26,932
3.97 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,000
2,244
3.79 %
240,000
2,295
3.80 %
241,319
2,229
3.71 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
451
7.34 %
24,903
478
7.64 %
36,333
557
6.15 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,022,524
26,264
3.52 %
3,050,674
28,674
3.74 %
2,995,681
29,718
3.98 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
732,761
756,636
707,890
Shareholders' equity
335,024
329,219
314,551
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$4,090,309
$4,136,529
$4,018,122
Net interest spread
1.60 %
1.38 %
1.05 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$23,396
2.41 %
$22,471
2.25 %
$18,658
1.94 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
13
13
13
Net interest income
$23,383
$22,458
$18,645
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a $925 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 23 basis point reduction in rate on our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $4.7 million, resulting primarily from a 50 basis point decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing deposits. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2025, a 16 basis point increase from 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 47 basis point increase from 1.94% for the first quarter of 2024.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Mar 31 2025 -
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Mar 31 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
24,904
22,553
25,289
21,567
13,925
78.84 %
Federal funds sold
263,612
128,452
226,110
164,432
144,595
82.31 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
16,541
11,858
9,176
8,828
8,789
88.20 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
305,057
162,863
260,575
194,827
167,309
82.33 %
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
131,290
132,127
134,597
121,353
125,996
4.20 %
Other investments
19,927
19,490
19,640
18,653
18,499
7.72 %
Total investment securities
151,217
151,617
154,237
140,006
144,495
4.65 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
11,524
4,565
8,602
14,759
11,842
(2.69 %)
Loans (5)
3,683,919
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
1.10 %
Less allowance for credit losses
(40,687)
(39,914)
(40,166)
(40,157)
(40,441)
0.61 %
Loans, net
3,643,232
3,591,853
3,579,390
3,582,364
3,603,325
1.11 %
Bank owned life insurance
54,473
54,070
53,663
53,263
52,878
3.02 %
Property and equipment, net
87,369
88,794
90,158
91,533
93,007
(6.06 %)
Deferred income taxes
13,080
13,467
11,595
12,339
12,321
6.16 %
Other assets
18,359
20,364
16,411
20,758
20,527
(10.56 %)
Total assets
$
4,284,311
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4.35 %
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,620,886
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
4.63 %
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
24,903
24,903
36,376
36,349
(31.49 %)
Other liabilities
60,924
56,481
64,365
54,856
53,418
14.05 %
Total liabilities
3,946,713
3,757,149
3,848,093
3,791,101
3,790,448
4.12 %
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
82
82
82
82
82
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,372)
(3,884)
(4,219)
(4,710)
(5,257)
(35.86 %)
Additional paid-in capital
124,561
124,641
124,288
124,174
124,159
0.32 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,016)
(11,472)
(9,063)
(11,866)
(11,797)
(15.10 %)
Retained earnings
226,343
221,077
215,450
211,068
208,069
8.78 %
Total shareholders' equity
337,598
330,444
326,538
318,748
315,256
7.09 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,284,311
4,087,593
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4.35 %
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
41.33
40.47
40.04
39.09
38.65
6.99 %
Stock price:
High
38.50
44.86
36.45
30.36
38.71
(0.54 %)
Low
31.88
33.26
27.70
25.70
29.80
6.98 %
Period end
32.92
39.75
34.08
29.24
31.76
3.65 %
Common shares outstanding
8,169
8,165
8,156
8,155
8,156
0.16 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
6,950
7,641
7,904
7,949
1,410
Commercial business
1,087
1,016
838
829
488
Consumer
Real estate
2,414
1,908
2,448
1,875
1,380
Home equity
310
312
393
565
367
Other
-
-
-
-
1
Total nonaccrual loans
10,761
10,877
11,583
11,218
3,646
Other real estate owned
275
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
11,036
10,877
11,583
11,218
3,646
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.26 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.09 %
Total loans
0.30 %
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.10 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.24 %
4.25 %
4.35 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
39,914
40,166
40,157
40,441
40,682
Loans charged-off
(78)
(143)
(118)
(1,049)
(424)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
101
141
127
15
183
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
23
(2)
9
(1,034)
(241)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
750
(250)
-
750
-
Balance, end of period
$
40,687
39,914
40,166
40,157
40,441
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
378.09 %
366.94 %
346.78 %
357.95 %
1,109.13 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.11 %
0.03 %
Total nonperforming assets were $11.0 million at March 31, 2025, representing 0.26% of total assets compared to 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.09% for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, our classified asset ratio remained stable at 4.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 4.25% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024.
At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $40.7 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $39.9 million, or 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2024, and $40.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. We had net recoveries of $23 thousand, or 0.00% annualized, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $241 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses of $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024. The provision during the first quarter was primarily driven by growth in our loan portfolio during the quarter.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
673,865
651,597
642,608
642,008
631,047
Non-owner occupied RE
926,246
924,367
917,642
917,034
944,530
Construction
90,021
103,204
144,665
144,968
157,464
Business
561,337
556,117
521,535
527,017
520,073
Total commercial loans
2,251,469
2,235,285
2,226,450
2,231,027
2,253,114
Consumer
Real estate
1,147,357
1,128,629
1,132,371
1,126,155
1,101,573
Home equity
223,061
204,897
195,383
189,294
184,691
Construction
23,540
20,874
21,582
32,936
53,216
Other
38,492
42,082
43,770
43,109
51,172
Total consumer loans
1,432,450
1,396,482
1,393,106
1,391,494
1,390,652
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,683,919
3,631,767
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
Less-allowance for credit losses
(40,687)
(39,914)
(40,166)
(40,157)
(40,441)
Total loans, net
$
3,643,232
3,591,853
3,579,390
3,582,364
3,603,325
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Non-interest bearing
$
671,609
683,081
689,749
683,291
671,708
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
371,052
314,588
339,412
293,875
293,064
Money market accounts
1,563,181
1,438,530
1,423,403
1,562,786
1,603,796
Savings
32,945
31,976
29,283
28,739
32,248
Time, less than $250,000
181,407
193,562
223,582
219,532
206,657
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
800,692
774,028
813,396
671,646
653,208
Total deposits
$
3,620,886
3,435,765
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $800,692,000.
(7) March 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
