WKN: A0MWJ6 | ISIN: US8428731017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.25
22:00 Uhr
32,320 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.04.2025 13:15 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to report our first quarter results, which reflect our continued momentum and a great start to the year. We had exceptional loan and deposit growth and another quarter of solid margin expansion. We are well positioned for any additional Fed moves but are confident in our ability to increase profitability without them. Asset quality, which has always been a strength of our company, remains excellent. Our capital ratios are strong and provide the balance sheet strength and support we need for continued growth and increasing performance. We are prepared for the uncertainty and potential instability in our immediate operating environment and in the broader economy based on recent trade and tariff events," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer. "We recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of our grand opening, and I am extremely proud of our great team and the company they've built. Our people are highly energized and ready to drive our future success through impacting lives in our markets. Our business opportunities have continued to increase, we have continued to hire experienced and successful bankers to expand our markets, and we remain focused on supporting our communities and enhancing value for our shareholders."

2025 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $5.3 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.65, up 109% compared to Q1 2024
  • Net interest margin of 2.41%, compared to 2.25% for Q4 2024 and 1.94% for Q1 2024
  • Total loans of $3.7 billion, up 6% (annualized) over Q4 2024
  • Core deposits of $2.8 billion, up 23% (annualized) over Q4 2024
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.26% and past due loans to total loans of 0.27%
  • Book value per common share of $41.33 and a Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 7.88%


Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):







Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,266

5,627

4,382

2,999

2,522

Earnings per common share, diluted


0.65

0.70

0.54

0.37

0.31

Total revenue(1)


26,497

25,237

23,766

23,051

21,309

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


2.41 %

2.25 %

2.08 %

1.98 %

1.94 %

Return on average assets(3)


0.52 %

0.54 %

0.43 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

Return on average equity(3)


6.38 %

6.80 %

5.40 %

3.81 %

3.22 %

Efficiency ratio(4)


71.08 %

73.48 %

75.90 %

80.87 %

84.94 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)


1.87 %

1.78 %

1.75 %

1.81 %

1.81 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):







Total loans(5)

$

3,683,919

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

3,643,766

Total deposits


3,620,886

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

3,460,681

Core deposits(6)


2,820,194

2,661,736

2,705,429

2,788,223

2,807,473

Total assets


4,284,311

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

4,105,704

Book value per common share


41.33

40.47

40.04

39.09

38.65

Loans to deposits


101.74 %

105.70 %

102.86 %

104.70 %

105.29 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


12.69 %

12.70 %

12.61 %

12.77 %

12.59 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.15 %

11.16 %

10.99 %

10.80 %

10.63 %

Leverage ratio


8.79 %

8.55 %

8.50 %

8.27 %

8.44 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)


10.75 %

10.75 %

10.58 %

10.39 %

10.22 %

Tangible common equity(9)


7.88 %

8.08 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

7.68 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/total assets


0.26 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

0.09 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.24 %

4.25 %

4.35 %

4.22 %

3.99 %

Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)


0.27 %

0.18 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

0.32 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)


0.00 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

0.03 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)


1.10 %

1.10 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


378.09 %

366.94 %

346.78 %

357.95 %

1,109.13 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited











Quarter Ended


Mar 31 2025 -



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31


Mar 31 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


% Change

Interest income









Loans

$

47,085

47,163

47,550

46,545

45,605


3.25 %

Investment securities


1,403

1,504

1,412

1,418

1,478


(5.07 %)

Federal funds sold


1,159

2,465

2,209

2,583

1,280


(9.45 %)

Total interest income


49,647

51,132

51,171

50,546

48,363


2.65 %

Interest expense









Deposits


23,569

25,901

27,725

28,216

26,932


(12.49 %)

Borrowings


2,695

2,773

2,855

2,802

2,786


(3.27 %)

Total interest expense


26,264

28,674

30,580

31,018

29,718


(11.62 %)

Net interest income


23,383

22,458

20,591

19,528

18,645


25.41 %

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


750

(200)

-

500

(175)


(528.57 %)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


22,633

22,658

20,591

19,028

18,820


20.26 %

Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income


1,424

1,024

1,449

1,923

1,164


22.34 %

Service fees on deposit accounts


539

499

455

423

387


39.28 %

ATM and debit card income


552

607

599

587

544


1.47 %

Income from bank owned life insurance


402

407

401

384

377


6.63 %

Other income


197

242

271

206

192


2.60 %

Total noninterest income


3,114

2,779

3,175

3,523

2,664


16.89 %

Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits


11,304

10,610

10,789

11,290

10,857


4.12 %

Occupancy


2,548

2,587

2,595

2,552

2,557


(0.35 %)

Outside service and data processing costs


2,037

2,003

1,930

1,962

1,846


10.35 %

Insurance


1,010

1,077

1,025

965

955


5.76 %

Professional fees


509

656

548

582

618


(17.64 %)

Marketing


374

335

319

389

369


1.36 %

Other


1,054

1,276

833

903

898


17.26 %

Total noninterest expenses


18,836

18,544

18,039

18,643

18,100


4.07 %

Income before provision for income taxes


6,911

6,893

5,727

3,908

3,384


104.23 %

Income tax expense


1,645

1,266

1,345

909

862


90.84 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,266

5,627

4,382

2,999

2,522


108.80 %










Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.65

0.70

0.54

0.37

0.31



Earnings per common share - Diluted


0.65

0.70

0.54

0.37

0.31



Basic weighted average common shares


8,078

8,023

8,064

8,126

8,110



Diluted weighted average common shares


8,111

8,097

8,089

8,141

8,142



[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, a $361 thousand decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $2.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased $925 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $4.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by a decrease in interest expense on deposits. In addition, an increase in loan interest income also drove the increase in net interest income from the first quarter of the prior year.

The provision for credit losses was $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a reversal of $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a reversal of $175 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. The provision during the first quarter of 2025 includes a $750 thousand provision for credit losses and no provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $52.2 million increase in our loan portfolio.

Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.4 million in fee revenue for the first quarter of 2025, $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage origination volume increased in the first quarter of 2025, driving the increase in revenue from the prior quarter and prior year.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.8 million, a $292 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $736 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits, offset in part by decreases in professional fees and other noninterest expense. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous year related primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and other noninterest expenses.

Our effective tax rate was 23.8% for the first quarter of 2025, 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The changes in the effective tax rate are driven by the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our actual tax rate during the quarter compared to what was estimated during the year.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited






For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 107,821

$ 1,159

4.36 %

$ 203,065

$ 2,465

4.83 %

$ 89,969

$ 1,280

5.71 %

Investment securities, taxable

143,609

1,361

3.84 %

145,932

1,462

3.99 %

137,271

1,436

4.20 %

Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

7,914

55

2.80 %

7,988

55

2.72 %

8,097

55

2.70 %

Loans(10)

3,673,912

47,085

5.20 %

3,620,765

47,163

5.18 %

3,622,972

45,605

5.05 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,933,256

49,660

5.12 %

3,977,750

51,145

5.12 %

3,858,309

48,376

5.03 %

Noninterest-earning assets

157,053



158,779



159,813



Total assets

$4,090,309



$4,136,529



$4,018,122



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$ 306,707

597

0.79 %

$ 300,902

693

0.92 %

$ 295,774

660

0.90 %

Savings & money market

1,520,632

12,750

3.40 %

1,492,534

13,525

3.61 %

1,620,521

16,299

4.03 %

Time deposits

930,282

10,222

4.46 %

992,335

11,683

4.68 %

801,734

9,973

4.99 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,757,621

23,569

3.47 %

2,785,771

25,901

3.70 %

2,718,029

26,932

3.97 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

240,000

2,244

3.79 %

240,000

2,295

3.80 %

241,319

2,229

3.71 %

Subordinated debentures

24,903

451

7.34 %

24,903

478

7.64 %

36,333

557

6.15 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,022,524

26,264

3.52 %

3,050,674

28,674

3.74 %

2,995,681

29,718

3.98 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

732,761



756,636



707,890



Shareholders' equity

335,024



329,219



314,551



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$4,090,309



$4,136,529



$4,018,122



Net interest spread



1.60 %



1.38 %



1.05 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin


$23,396

2.41 %


$22,471

2.25 %


$18,658

1.94 %

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)


13



13



13


Net interest income


$23,383



$22,458



$18,645


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a $925 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 23 basis point reduction in rate on our interest-bearing deposits over the previous quarter. In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $4.7 million, resulting primarily from a 50 basis point decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing deposits. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2025, a 16 basis point increase from 2.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 47 basis point increase from 1.94% for the first quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited










Ending Balance


Mar 31 2025 -



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31


Mar 31 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024


% Change

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks

$

24,904

22,553

25,289

21,567

13,925


78.84 %

Federal funds sold


263,612

128,452

226,110

164,432

144,595


82.31 %

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


16,541

11,858

9,176

8,828

8,789


88.20 %

Total cash and cash equivalents


305,057

162,863

260,575

194,827

167,309


82.33 %

Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale


131,290

132,127

134,597

121,353

125,996


4.20 %

Other investments


19,927

19,490

19,640

18,653

18,499


7.72 %

Total investment securities


151,217

151,617

154,237

140,006

144,495


4.65 %

Mortgage loans held for sale


11,524

4,565

8,602

14,759

11,842


(2.69 %)

Loans (5)


3,683,919

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

3,643,766


1.10 %

Less allowance for credit losses


(40,687)

(39,914)

(40,166)

(40,157)

(40,441)


0.61 %

Loans, net


3,643,232

3,591,853

3,579,390

3,582,364

3,603,325


1.11 %

Bank owned life insurance


54,473

54,070

53,663

53,263

52,878


3.02 %

Property and equipment, net


87,369

88,794

90,158

91,533

93,007


(6.06 %)

Deferred income taxes


13,080

13,467

11,595

12,339

12,321


6.16 %

Other assets


18,359

20,364

16,411

20,758

20,527


(10.56 %)

Total assets

$

4,284,311

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

4,105,704


4.35 %

Liabilities









Deposits

$

3,620,886

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

3,460,681


4.63 %

FHLB Advances


240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000


0.00 %

Subordinated debentures


24,903

24,903

24,903

36,376

36,349


(31.49 %)

Other liabilities


60,924

56,481

64,365

54,856

53,418


14.05 %

Total liabilities


3,946,713

3,757,149

3,848,093

3,791,101

3,790,448


4.12 %

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


-

-

-

-

-



Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


82

82

82

82

82



Nonvested restricted stock


(3,372)

(3,884)

(4,219)

(4,710)

(5,257)


(35.86 %)

Additional paid-in capital


124,561

124,641

124,288

124,174

124,159


0.32 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(10,016)

(11,472)

(9,063)

(11,866)

(11,797)


(15.10 %)

Retained earnings


226,343

221,077

215,450

211,068

208,069


8.78 %

Total shareholders' equity


337,598

330,444

326,538

318,748

315,256


7.09 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,284,311

4,087,593

4,174,631

4,109,849

4,105,704


4.35 %

Common Stock









Book value per common share

$

41.33

40.47

40.04

39.09

38.65


6.99 %

Stock price:









High


38.50

44.86

36.45

30.36

38.71


(0.54 %)

Low


31.88

33.26

27.70

25.70

29.80


6.98 %

Period end


32.92

39.75

34.08

29.24

31.76


3.65 %

Common shares outstanding


8,169

8,165

8,156

8,155

8,156


0.16 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]











ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







Non-owner occupied RE

$

6,950

7,641

7,904

7,949

1,410

Commercial business


1,087

1,016

838

829

488

Consumer







Real estate


2,414

1,908

2,448

1,875

1,380

Home equity


310

312

393

565

367

Other


-

-

-

-

1

Total nonaccrual loans


10,761

10,877

11,583

11,218

3,646

Other real estate owned


275

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

11,036

10,877

11,583

11,218

3,646

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







Total assets


0.26 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

0.09 %

Total loans


0.30 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.10 %

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.24 %

4.25 %

4.35 %

4.22 %

3.99 %



Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

39,914

40,166

40,157

40,441

40,682

Loans charged-off


(78)

(143)

(118)

(1,049)

(424)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


101

141

127

15

183

Net loans (charged-off) recovered


23

(2)

9

(1,034)

(241)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses


750

(250)

-

750

-

Balance, end of period

$

40,687

39,914

40,166

40,157

40,441

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.10 %

1.10 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

1.11 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


378.09 %

366.94 %

346.78 %

357.95 %

1,109.13 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.11 %

0.03 %

Total nonperforming assets were $11.0 million at March 31, 2025, representing 0.26% of total assets compared to 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.09% for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, our classified asset ratio remained stable at 4.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 4.25% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024.

At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $40.7 million, or 1.10% of total loans, compared to $39.9 million, or 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2024, and $40.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. We had net recoveries of $23 thousand, or 0.00% annualized, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $241 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses of $750 thousand for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024. The provision during the first quarter was primarily driven by growth in our loan portfolio during the quarter.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

673,865

651,597

642,608

642,008

631,047

Non-owner occupied RE


926,246

924,367

917,642

917,034

944,530

Construction


90,021

103,204

144,665

144,968

157,464

Business


561,337

556,117

521,535

527,017

520,073

Total commercial loans


2,251,469

2,235,285

2,226,450

2,231,027

2,253,114

Consumer







Real estate


1,147,357

1,128,629

1,132,371

1,126,155

1,101,573

Home equity


223,061

204,897

195,383

189,294

184,691

Construction


23,540

20,874

21,582

32,936

53,216

Other


38,492

42,082

43,770

43,109

51,172

Total consumer loans


1,432,450

1,396,482

1,393,106

1,391,494

1,390,652

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees


3,683,919

3,631,767

3,619,556

3,622,521

3,643,766

Less-allowance for credit losses


(40,687)

(39,914)

(40,166)

(40,157)

(40,441)

Total loans, net

$

3,643,232

3,591,853

3,579,390

3,582,364

3,603,325

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Non-interest bearing

$

671,609

683,081

689,749

683,291

671,708

Interest bearing:







NOW accounts


371,052

314,588

339,412

293,875

293,064

Money market accounts


1,563,181

1,438,530

1,423,403

1,562,786

1,603,796

Savings


32,945

31,976

29,283

28,739

32,248

Time, less than $250,000


181,407

193,562

223,582

219,532

206,657

Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over


800,692

774,028

813,396

671,646

653,208

Total deposits

$

3,620,886

3,435,765

3,518,825

3,459,869

3,460,681

Footnotes to tables:


(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $800,692,000.

(7) March 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
