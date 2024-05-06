

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK), a German supplier of non-ferrous metals and copper recycler, announced on Monday that it has appointed, Steffen Alexander Hoffmann, as its chief financial officer with effect from October 1, for the customary initial three-year term.



Most recently, Hoffmann was Vice President Treasury and Investor Relations at the Mercedes-Benz Group AG in Stuttgart.



Hoffmann will succeed Rainer Verhoeven, who will be step down on June 30, as announced in January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken