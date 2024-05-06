Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898607 | ISIN: FI0009010854 | Ticker-Symbol: LT5
Frankfurt
06.05.24
09:13 Uhr
8,590 Euro
+0,080
+0,94 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6408,79017:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2024 | 14:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Joni Sorsanen appointed CFO of Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
6 May 2024 at 3.00 p.m.

Joni Sorsanen appointed CFO of Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Joni Sorsanen (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lassila & Tikanoja and a member of the Group Executive Board effective latest 10 July 2024. Sorsanen joins L&T from Consti plc where he serves as Chief Financial Officer.

"I'm pleased to welcome Joni to our Group Executive Board to develop and lead business-driven financial operations in the Group" says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Sorsanen has extensive experience in leading and developing finance departments in listed companies. He reports to L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi.

Sorsanen's photo and résumé are available at the company website:

https://www.lt.fi/en/company/group-executive-board

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en/



Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.