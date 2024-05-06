Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024

WKN: A0M7FF | ISIN: SE0002158568 | Ticker-Symbol: O06
Frankfurt
06.05.24
08:05 Uhr
13,760 Euro
+0,040
+0,29 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2024 | 13:40
Eastnine AB: Record date for share split in Eastnine determined

Eastnine AB (publ) has previously announced that the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 resolved on an increase of the number of shares in the company by dividing each share into four new shares (a so-called share split) and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the share split.

The Board of Directors has today determined that the record date for the share split shall be 14 May 2024. This means that the last day of trading in the share prior to the share split is 10 May 2024 and that the first day of trading after the share split is 13 May 2024.

As a result of the share split, the ISIN code of the share will be changed. As of 13 May 2024, the ISIN code will be SE0022050183.

The share split will be carried out automatically through Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action to receive the shares they are entitled to receive. After completion of the share split, the total number of shares and votes in the company will be 89,481,044 shares and votes.

Eastnine AB (publ)

For more information contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8-505 97 700
Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 70-224 29 35

Visit www.eastnine.com

This information is information that Eastnine AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 6 May 2024 at 13.40 CEST.

Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine's business concept is to be the leading long-term provider of modern and sustainable office premises in prime locations at selected markets in the Baltics and Poland.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
