HireRoad Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Industry Experts to Fuel Company Growth

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Leading HR analytics software company HireRoad is proud to announce its new senior leadership team , a group of powerhouse leaders who bring expertise and industry respect to the growing team. They join CEO John Federman, who took the helm in September 2023. Collectively, the team will help further the brand's mission of providing critical people data and actionable insights to drive businesses forward.





HireRoad Chief Product Officer Hari Challapalli joined the team in December, previously serving as Vice President of Product for Autoleap, Senior Vice President of Product & Analytics for Mainstay, where he led conversational AI product initiatives, and Senior Director of Product Management for Workhuman. He brings a passion to the team for creating SaaS products that enable users to solve complex problems. He has diverse experience building and launching SaaS solutions across HR tech, Ed tech, direct response marketing, cybersecurity, sourcing & procurement, and supply chain management. In his role for HireRoad, Challapalli will drive an AI-powered product roadmap to PeopleInsight.

Vice President of Marketing Kristen Boyle joined the team in January after serving as Vice President of Marketing for PandoLogic, B2B marketing lead for Amazon Ads, and climbing the marketing ranks at Indeed and Nielsen during peak growth periods. She is a proven marketing strategist with a passion for insights-driven storytelling, and she possesses vast industry knowledge and AI expertise related to the roles of HR and talent acquisition leaders. She will take the lead in telling HireRoad's impressive story of growth and innovation and further strengthen its strong position in a crowded marketplace.

HireRoad's new Chief Revenue Officer, Matt O'Connor, is the most recent addition to the senior leadership team, joining the company in late April. A well-respected HR tech industry veteran, O'Connor has a strong track record of accomplishments at the executive leadership level, including with Monster Worldwide, where he spent several years leading all areas of go-to-market and sales spanning government, commercial, and SaaS solutions. O'Connor most recently served as Senior Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer for PandoLogic, and before that, he was Senior Vice President/General Manager of Revenue for Care.com. He was also recently honored as a Top 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition Thought Leader by TAtech®.

"I am thrilled with the expertise and deep industry knowledge recently added to the HireRoad senior leadership team and confident that the combined insights of these professionals will lead to tremendous new initiatives for our company," said Federman. "The future is bright for the world of HR analytics and people data with these individuals joining forces and working collaboratively to further our mission."

Federman, Boyle, and O'Connor will attend UNLEASH, May 7-9, in Las Vegas to meet industry peers and discuss HireRoad's vision for growth in the months and years ahead.

To learn more about HireRoad, visit them online at https://hireroad.com .

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Evan White

Evan@EvanWhitePR.com

509.995.9105

SOURCE: HireRoad

View the original press release on accesswire.com