IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Glenn Richter, IFF's Chief Financial and Business Transformation Officer, plans to retire Dec. 31, 2024 after a three-year tenure with the company. A succession process has been initiated to evaluate internal and external candidates to succeed Richter as CFO.

"During his time at IFF, Glenn has driven multiple actions to improve our balance sheet and position the company for financial success," said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. "We have benefited from his experience and commitment to transformation. Notably, the work he has led on portfolio optimization, strategy development and our shared services agenda have positioned IFF to drive long-term profitable market share growth. The Board and I are grateful for all Glenn has helped IFF accomplish, and we appreciate his ongoing leadership of the finance function and support in identifying his successor and ensuring a smooth transition."

Richter has been with IFF since 2021, leading global finance. Before joining IFF, Richter served in progressively more senior roles at TIAA, ultimately serving as CFO, having been the Chief Operating Officer of Nuveen Investments when it was acquired by TIAA. Richter also held leadership roles at Sears Roebuck, Dade Behring and PepsiCo and began his career as a strategy consultant at McKinsey Company.

