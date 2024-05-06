

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$57 million in Q1 vs. -$101 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $29 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $4.54 billion in Q1 vs. $4.94 billion in the same period last year.



