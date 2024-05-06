

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corp. (NE) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $95.48 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $108.06 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65.99 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $637.08 million from $610.05 million last year.



Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $95.48 Mln. vs. $108.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $637.08 Mln vs. $610.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,550 to $2,700 Mln



