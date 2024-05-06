

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $137.90 million, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $128.10 million, or $3.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.1 million or $3.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $741.66 million from $694.97 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $137.90 Mln. vs. $128.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.93 vs. $3.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $741.66 Mln vs. $694.97 Mln last year.



