

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $154.7 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $604.0 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $310.3 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.4% to $1.33 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $154.7 Mln. vs. $604.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.22 to $1.26 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken