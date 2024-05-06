

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $631 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $926 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $631 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.76 last year.



