

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):



Earnings: -$2.7 million in Q1 vs. $196.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $1.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $45.4 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $918.0 million in Q1 vs. $1.34 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: 1.00 - 1.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 - $4.41 Full year revenue guidance: $4.50 - $4.70 Bln



