

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



Earnings: $0.5 million in Q3 vs. $105.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.8 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.39 billion in Q3 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year.



