

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Australia also will see March figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on month following the 0.3 percent increase in February.



Japan will see April results for its Services PMI from Jibun Bank, with forecasts suggesting a score of 54.6 - up from 54.1 in March.



Thailand will provide April numbers for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was down 0.47 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.37 percent.



Taiwan will release April results for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.26 percent on month and 2.14 percent on year.



