

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group reported first-quarter consolidated net profit of 743 million euros, down from 911 million euros in the previous year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.62 euros compared to 0.75 euros in the prior year.



Operating profit (EBIT) was 1.31 billion euros down from 1.64 billion euros last year.



Quarterly revenues declined to 20.25 billion euros from 20.92 billion euros in the previous year.



DHL Group continues to expect more positive global economic momentum in the second half of 2024.



The Group confirms its forecast for the 2024 fiscal year and expects EBIT of between 6.0 billion euros and 6.6 billion euros and free cash flow, excluding acquisitions and divestments, of around 3.0 billion euros.



In its medium-term forecast for 2026, DHL Group continues to expect operating profit of between 7.5 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



