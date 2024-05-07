Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
07.05.24
08:01 Uhr
15,760 Euro
+0,085
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,64015,78008:47
15,62515,77508:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2024 | 08:10
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABN AMRO completes EUR 500 million share buyback programme of 15 February 2024

ABN AMRO completes EUR 500 million share buyback programme of 15 February 2024

ABN AMRO today announced that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 15 February 2024.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 32,526,813 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 3.76% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 15.37. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme for 40% of the total program as NLFI is currently executing a trading program with the intention to bring down its stake to approximately 40%.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 2 May 2024 a remaining number of 726,813 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.60 for a total amount of EUR 11,337,100.61.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

Attachment

  • 20240507 ABN AMRO completes EUR 500 million share buyback programme of 15 February 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48150d57-0389-4288-9697-9940f7b5f9f4)

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.