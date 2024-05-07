

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter profit fell 52 percent to 394 million euros from last year's 826 million euros.



Earnings per share declined to 0.30 euro from 0.63 euro a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.42 euro, compared to last year's 0.69 euro.



In the second quarter, Infineon generated Group revenue of 3.63 billion euros, down 12 percent from last year's 4.12 billion euros. Revenues fell 2 percent sequentially.



Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects revenue of around 3.8 billion euros. On this basis, the Segment Result Margin is forecast to be in the high-teens percentage range.



Further, for fiscal 2024, Infineon trimmed its forecast citing prolonged weak demand in major target markets as well as ongoing destocking at direct customers and distributors.



For the year, revenue is now expected to be around 15.1 billion euros plus or minus 400 million euros, while previously it was expected to be 16 billion euros plus or minus 500 million euros.



Segment Result Margin is now expected to be around 20 percent, at the mid-point of the guided revenue range, while previous view was in the low to mid-twenties percentage range.



Adjusted gross margin will be in the low-forties percentage range, while previously it was expected in the low to mid-forties percentage range.



Infineon further said it is starting the 'Step Up' program focusing on a targeted, sustainable improvement of its cost structure. The program is expected to have a positive effect on the Segment Result in the high triple-digit million euro range per year.



The first financial benefits are expected in the course of the 2025 fiscal year. The full effect is expected to show in the first half of the 2027 fiscal year.



