

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger Ag (EGKLF.PK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro13.3 million, or Euro0.21 per share. This compares with Euro6.7 million, or Euro0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to Euro465.3 million from Euro487.7 million last year.



Elringklinger Ag earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro13.3 Mln. vs. Euro6.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.21 vs. Euro0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro465.3 Mln vs. Euro487.7 Mln last year.



