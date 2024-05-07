BlueNord ASA: Preliminary Production for April 2024

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for April 2024.

The Company had a preliminary production in April of net 25.5 mboepd. The operational performance for the Dan and Halfdan hubs was strong with preliminary operational efficiency above 90 %. Production on Gorm was temporarily closed in at the end of the month due to planned maintenance on the gas module.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

