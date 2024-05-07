Regulatory News:

Reduction in capital subsequent to share cancellation

The Board of Directors during its meeting of April 30, 2024, decided to reduce the Company's share capital in accordance with Resolution 18 voted during the Combined General Meeting of May 3, 2023. Consequently, the share capital is reduced by a total of 3,448,500.00 euros from 2,884,842,279.00 euros to 2,881,393,779.00 euros, via the cancellation of 627,000 shares acquired by the Company in accordance with resolution approved during the Ordinary General Meeting of May 3, 2023 (Resolution 4).

The difference between the purchase price (118,191,443.70 euros) of these shares and their corresponding per value (3,448,500.00 euros) will be charged to the "Additional paid-in capital" (share premiums) account for an amount of 114,742,943.70 euros.

Consequently, the share capital will be reduced from 2,884,842,279.00 euros to 2,881,393,779.00 euros.

As a consequence, the Company's new share capital stands at

2 881 393 779,00 euros

Divided into 523,889,778 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros, paid up in full.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

