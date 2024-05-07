

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.668 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $28.003 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.628 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $605.672 million from $608.209 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $22.668 Mln. vs. $28.003 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $605.672 Mln vs. $608.209 Mln last year.



