

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $72.62 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $73.63 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $210.32 million from $203.17 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $72.62 Mln. vs. $73.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $210.32 Mln vs. $203.17 Mln last year.



