

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $162.11 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $216.51 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.93 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $4.27 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $162.11 Mln. vs. $216.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.27 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 to $8.10



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken