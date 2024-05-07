

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $32.4 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $40.0 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.1 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $663.3 million from $684.1 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $32.4 Mln. vs. $40.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $663.3 Mln vs. $684.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.68 Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.30



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken