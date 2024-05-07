

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, professional services provider Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.80 to $8.10 per share, compared to the prior outlook range of $7.70 to $8.20 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.08 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



