

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $102.20 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $140.92 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $131.08 million or $2.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $636.84 million from $684.67 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $102.20 Mln. vs. $140.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $636.84 Mln vs. $684.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year EPS guidance: $11.75 to $12.05



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken