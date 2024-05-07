

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income declined to $72.62 million or $1.92 per share from $73.63 million or $1.96 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter increased 3.5 percent to $210.32 million from $203.17 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $212.56 million for the quarter.



The Company's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.74 per share of common stock outstanding, payable on June 5, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2024.



