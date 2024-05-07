

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $152.45 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $149.54 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.10 million or $3.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $938.63 million from $884.17 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $152.45 Mln. vs. $149.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.50 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $938.63 Mln vs. $884.17 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.55 Full year EPS guidance: $12.25 to $12.73



