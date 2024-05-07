

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $93 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.17 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.17 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.16



